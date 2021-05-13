MAP Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.76 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.21 or 0.00582513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00232252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.04 or 0.01203200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01069243 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

