Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $22.85

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $19.35. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 121,049 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,720,800 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $6,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

