Marc R. Bitzer Sells 45,793 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc R. Bitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of Whirlpool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

