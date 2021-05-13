Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

MMI stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 22,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $806,070.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,292,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,097,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

