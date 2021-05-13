MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40.

HZO stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

