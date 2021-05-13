Mark J. Brookner Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USPH opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

