Masood Choudhry Acquires 100,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Masood Choudhry purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
LON EVE opened at GBX 4.51 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.86. eve Sleep plc has a one year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
eve Sleep Company Profile
