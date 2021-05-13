Masood Choudhry Acquires 100,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Masood Choudhry purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

LON EVE opened at GBX 4.51 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.86. eve Sleep plc has a one year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

