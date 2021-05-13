MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 1,648,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.