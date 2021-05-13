MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading 6.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $30.95. 1,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.