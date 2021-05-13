Matt Gustke Sells 1,998 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $10,084.68.

REAL opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

