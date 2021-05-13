Matthew A. Staneff Sells 45,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.