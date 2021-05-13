Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,746 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $80,404.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $83,488.94.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTIL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 184,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

