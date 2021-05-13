Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.94. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,269 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

