MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 10.8% Following Weak Earnings

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price traded down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.75. 20,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 684,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

