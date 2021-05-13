Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $575.64. 1,067,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $685.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

