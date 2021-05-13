Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.11. 316,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,960. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

