Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.06. 18,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

