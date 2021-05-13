Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.40. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,095. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.60 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

