Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.77. 52,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

