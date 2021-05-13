Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,264 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 14,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

