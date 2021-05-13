Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.36. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,708. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

