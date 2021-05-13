MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Hits $12.92 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. MediShares has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

