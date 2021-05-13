Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 14,922.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

