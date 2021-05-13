Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,311 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,254 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

