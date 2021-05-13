Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 701.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HNI by 72.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,024 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNI. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

