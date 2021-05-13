Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 140.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in American States Water by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.91%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

