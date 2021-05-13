Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9,411.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

