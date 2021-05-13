Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Shares of MGGT opened at GBX 484.60 ($6.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.97. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

