Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Meggitt stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

