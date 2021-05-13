Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn Sells 19,324 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

