Meridian Network Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $347,647.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00118266 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00883415 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002985 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

