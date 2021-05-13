Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,641. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $350.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.