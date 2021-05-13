MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of MFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

