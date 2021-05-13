MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGPI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $1,030,475. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.