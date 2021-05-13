Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 682,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 311,536 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

MSFT stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

