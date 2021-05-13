Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $256.70 at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day moving average is $230.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

