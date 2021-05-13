Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch Acquires 1,000 Shares

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 29,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

