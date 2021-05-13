Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18,495.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588,362 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Carnival Co. & worth $42,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. 456,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,380,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

