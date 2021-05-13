Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,826,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,785,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 15.75% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the last quarter.

IHAK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,667. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

