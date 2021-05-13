Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1,046.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,412. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.