Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $91,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

NYSEARCA RCD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.72. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

