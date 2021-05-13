Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. On average, analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

