Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Up 3.4% Following Earnings Beat

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) rose 3.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 4,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 802,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIME. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,360 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.