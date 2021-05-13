Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $44.62 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $44.62 or 0.00089049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $36.12 million and approximately $18,202.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.00577958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00232108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.31 or 0.01112351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.39 or 0.01230281 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 809,689 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

