Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

MG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,053. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

