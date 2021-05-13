Mithril (MITH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.90 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $81.62 million and $33.90 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.63 or 0.00266087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

