MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,259.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,257.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,963.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

