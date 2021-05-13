MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,411 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.