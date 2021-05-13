MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

