MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.13 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04.

